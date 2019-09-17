Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t sound like Jalen Ramsey is long for Jacksonville.

Ramsey reportedly has requested to be traded on the heels of the Jaguars’ frustrating Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is not in favor of how he’s being used in Jacksonville, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and has a desire to play more man-to-man coverage. Not to mention, the Jaguars are coming off a 5-11 campaign in 2018 and are off to an 0-2 start this season.

The Jaguars obviously don’t want to rush into a Ramsey trade. The 24-year-old arguably is the NFL’s best cornerback, and the franchise presumably could land quite a haul in a trade. Still, it appears a Ramsey blockbuster is at the forefront, as a blowup with head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday might have served as the CB’s final straw with the team that drafted fifth overall in 2016.

One league source said he believes Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey could be traded this week, that once there is a sideline confrontation between a head coach and a player, both sides have to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Ramsey’s reported trade request comes at a tough time for the Jaguars, who are set to host the Tennessee Titans for a “Thursday Night Football” clash. The Titans, ironically enough, were one of the two teams Ramsey, a Nashville native, listed as preferred destinations if he were to leave Jacksonville. One has to imagine Ramsey will play in the Jaguars’ Week 3 divisional tilt if a trade still has yet to be worked out, but Jacksonville might be inclined to free itself of the distraction ahead of the highly important matchup.

Ramsey’s contract expires following the 2020 season. Any interested teams should be ready to pay up, as the Florida State product has made his desires for a new deal abundantly clear.

