Antonio Brown reportedly went to great lengths to ensure his release from the Oakland Raiders.

By now you know the details of Brown’s preposterous tenure in Oakland, and that he signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday. You also know he’s kind of a jerk on social media. However, you might be surprised at how Brown utilized social media to facilitate his exit in Oakland.

Brown actually sought counsel from social media experts on how to “accelerate” his release from the Raiders, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday.

“This all started with him releasing the letter from (Raiders general manager) Mike Mayock that he was being fined,” Mortensen said Sunday morning on ESPN.

Brown also sought out advice from social media consultants for ideas on how he accelerate his release with Raiders. The first blow was posting the letter from Mike Mayock informing him of fines that included “conduct detriment,” which led to the next day confrontation — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 8, 2019

Antonio Brown sought advice from social media consultants on how he could accelerate his release from the Raiders, accoring to @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/lXBQmxOB4Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 8, 2019

Weird stuff. Truly weird stuff.

Brown will not suit up Sunday night when the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener. But when he does suit up, New England will gain its most explosive weapon since Randy Moss.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images