The Colts have been busy over the last week.

Jacoby Brissett was named the starting quarterback for Indianapolis after Andrew Luck abruptly retired. The Colts agreed to a deal with former New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer to serve as Brissett’s backup, but it appears they weren’t done there just yet.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported the Colts and Brissett to agreed to a two-year extension worth $30 million. The 26-year-old will be guaranteed $20 million once he signs the deal.

Brissett spent time under Tom Brady in New England before being traded to the Colts where he served as Luck’s backup. He’s played in 17 games over three seasons, including starting in 15 for the Colts in 2017. Brissett has thrown 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and has completed 59.1 percent of his passes.

