Jonathan Jones will not miss any games as a result of his controversial hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The New England Patriots cornerback will not be suspended for the hit, which drew an unnecessary roughness call during the Patriots’ 16-10 win Sunday at New Era Field, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Jones still could face a fine, per Pelissero’s report.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick backed Jones during a conference call Monday morning, saying he wouldn’t change anything about the corner’s technique or approach on the play in question. The hit landed Allen in concussion protocol, forcing Buffalo to play much of the fourth quarter with backup Matt Barkley behind center.

“When there really isn’t anything you can tell him to do differently, then I think you don’t tell him anything,” Belichick said. “I mean, Allen’s a big runner. He’s a strong guy. He’s hard to tackle. He certainly broke several tackles against us. Jon turned when he hit him. He didn’t lead with his head. He didn’t have that posture.”

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said the hit wasn’t ejection-worthy, noting Jones turned his head away from Allen before he made contact.

