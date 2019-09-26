The Melvin Gordon holdout is over.
The Los Angeles Chargers running back, who missed all of training camp and preseason due to wanting a new contract, will report to his team Thursday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources. Gordon won’t play in the Chargers’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million this season.
The running back amassed 885 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns in 12 games last year for Los Angeles. Gordon’s return certainly will provide a boost to the Chargers’ offense, as it is struggling with a rash of injuries.
