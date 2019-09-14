Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of folks want out of Miami, and Minkah Fitzpatrick might be the most notable of the bunch.

The 22-year-old safety, who the Dolphins used a first-round pick on in 2018, reportedly requested a trade, and Miami is allowing him to have discussions with other teams. This is amid a slew of reported trade requests as the Dolphins, who quite clearly are tanking, got their doors blown off by the Baltimore Ravens 59-10 to kick off the season.

Since the news broke, the expectation has been that Fitzpatrick would get a good bit of interest. At least one team appears to have kicked the tires: The Dallas Cowboys. CBS Sports reported the Cowboys were interested in hearing what the asking price was, then 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher added this:

“The Dallas Cowboys have in the last 24 hours talked trade with the Miami Dolphins, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon — with the natural assumption that such talks would center about disgruntled Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.”

It’s unclear what exactly the asking price is, but one can assume it’ll be pretty high. For now, Fitzpatrick is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

