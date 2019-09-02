Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly swapped one big-bodied wide receiver out for another.

The Patriots placed first-round pick N’Keal Harry on injured reserve with an ankle injury, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots are re-signing veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was released Saturday, to replace him on the 53-man roster, a source told Schefter. Thomas signed a one-year deal, per Schefter.

The Patriots cut Thomas on Saturday with the intention of bringing him back.

Harry is eligible to return off of injured reserve after eight weeks. He can begin practicing after six weeks.

Harry caught two passes for 36 yards in the Patriots’ first preseason game. He suffered an injury on the second reception and hasn’t played or practiced in full since. Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns in the Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game after being activated off of the physically unable to perform list. Thomas began the summer on PUP after rupturing his Achilles in late December.

Thomas joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. He could be the Patriots No. 3 receiver to start the season.

