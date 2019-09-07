Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After trading away two young cornerbacks a week ago, the New England Patriots are locking up another one to a contract extension Saturday.

The Patriots are signing Jonathan Jones to a three-year contract extension, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones originally was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was playing on a one-year restricted free agent tender this season.

The Patriots traded cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson while making roster cuts.

Jones has emerged as the Patriots’ slot cornerback over the last two seasons. He’s played in 48 career games with 10 starts in three seasons. He has 114 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Slot cornerbacks are starting to make more and more money on the open market. Former Patriots undrafted finds Kenny Moore and Justin Coleman each signed four-year contracts worth upwards of $33 million with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, respectively. So, locking up Jones now makes financial sense.

He started in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII wins last postseason. He took on key roles, covering Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the AFC title game and starting at a new position, safety, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones has played in three Super Bowls, winning two, in his three NFL seasons.

