Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have made six official transactions to bring in new offensive linemen since Aug. 29. They’re reportedly making a seventh move Tuesday.

The Patriots are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Benenoch started 16 games at right guard last season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound O-lineman also has experience at left and right tackle and left guard. New England will have to make a roster move to make room for Benenoch.

Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is week-to-week after suffering turf toe Sunday, a source told Rapoport. Rapoport added the “injury is not season-ending, though New England will be without him for the time being.”

New England’s OL depth chart now features left guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras, right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Marcus Cannon, who has a shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 2, reserve tackles Korey Cunningham and Marshall Newhouse, reserve guard Jermaine Eluemunor and reserve center James Ferentz. The Patriots also have offensive linemen Dan Skipper and Najee Toran on their practice squad.

Newhouse moved from right tackle to left tackle and Cunningham came into the game at right tackle after Wynn went out Sunday. The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0. It’s unclear how Benenoch will fit into the equation.

The Patriots on Sunday will host the New York Jets, who lost 23-3 to the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images