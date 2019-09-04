Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots were off from practice Tuesday, but they still had players at Gillette Stadium.

On top of working out safety Su’a Cravens and cornerback Arrion Springs, the Patriots also brought in cornerbacks Chris Campbell, Tevaughn Campbell, Lenzy Pipkins and KeiVarae Russell and tight end Jason Vander Laan for tryouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

The Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad are full.

Chris Campbell was a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State last year. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Tevaughn Campbell began his career in the CFL. He was with the New York Jets this summer.

Pipkins went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017. He’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. He played in 15 career games, registering 24 tackles and one pass breakup.

Russell was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Notre Dame in 2016. He’s been with the Cincinnati Bengals for the past three seasons. He has 22 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in 20 career games.

Vander Laan went undrafted out of Division II Ferris State in 2016. He’s played with the New York Jets, Colts and Carolina Panthers. Vander Laan, who’s 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, was a quarterback in college but switched to tight end in the pros. He had three catches for 22 yards this preseason.

