An intriguing NFL free agent visited Gillette Stadium on Tuesday: safety Su’a Cravens.

Cravens, who’s endured a roller-coaster career since being drafted in the second round by the Washington Redskins in 2016, worked out for the New England Patriots ahead of the team’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Cravens appeared in 11 games with three starts as a Redskins rookie, tallying 34 tackles, one interception, one sack, one interception and five passes defended while playing as a hybrid safety/linebacker. That proved to be his lone season in D.C., however, as Cravens subsequently announced his decision to retire from the NFL over concussion and injury concerns.

While Cravens sat out — he didn’t play a snap in 2017 — a lengthy battle between team and player ensued, culminating in Washington trading the promising USC product to the Denver Broncos in March 2018.

Cravens, who’d decided to unretire in December 2017, wound up playing five games for the Broncos last season after beginning the year on injured reserve with a knee issue. He started three of Denver’s five preseason games this summer, recording 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery before being released during final roster cuts.

The Patriots also worked out former Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Springs, a 2018 undrafted free agent, bounced around to five different practice squads last season and spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers, who released him ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline.

Safety (Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Obi Melifonwu) and cornerback (Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams) are among New England’s deepest position groups.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images