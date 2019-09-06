Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out five free agents Friday, including one familiar face.

The Patriots tried out quarterback Mike White and wide receivers Deontay Burnett, Amara Darboh, Anthony Johnson and Spencer Schnell, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday. Darboh briefly was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster at the beginning of last season. The 2017 third-round pick was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 27.

White was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. He was cut Aug. 31.

Burnett went undrafted out of the University of Southern California last spring. He’s spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. He caught 10 passes for 143 yards in five games with the Jets last season. He also was cut Aug. 31.

Johnson went undrafted out of Buffalo this spring. He was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30.

Schnell went undrafted out of Illinois State this spring. He caught seven passes for 119 yards with the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the preseason but was cut Aug. 31.

The Patriots don’t have a quarterback or wide receiver on their practice squad. They have two QBs — Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham — and seven wide receivers on their active roster. All five players worked out are practice squad eligible.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images