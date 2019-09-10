Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots were busy with roster moves Monday, releasing three players and adding some guy you’ve probably heard of named Antonio Brown. They also reportedly worked out two free agents.

The Patriots hosted offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse and rookie cornerback Nate Brooks on a tryout basis, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

The Newhouse workout comes in the wake of Marcus Cannon’s shoulder injury suffered Sunday night. Newhouse, 30, was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of TCU by the Green Bay Packers. Newhouse, coincidentally, was college teammates with Cannon, who was drafted in 2011 out of TCU.

Newhouse has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York GIants, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. He’s played in 114 career games, starting 72 of them.

Cannon’s injury is not considered serious, but it sounds like he could miss some time with the ailment. The Patriots have Korey Cunningham as a backup offensive tackle. Starting left guard Joe Thuney also can play tackle.

Brooks went undrafted out of North Texas this spring. Brooks was released from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 3. The Patriots have five cornerbacks on their active roster but none on their practice squad.

