The New England Patriots reportedly took a look a recently released wide receiver on Thursday.

One day after being cut by the Oakland Raiders, Ryan Grant visited Gillette Stadium for a workout with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the visit.

Grant, who’s in his sixth NFL season, lasted just three games with the Raiders after signing with Jon Gruden’s squad in April. He caught four passes on nine targets for 19 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, then was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Before landing in Oakland, Grant spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins and one with the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year-old’s best season to date came in 2017, his final year in Washington, when he caught 45 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one score in 14 games for the Colts last season.

The Patriots are reasonably well-stocked at receiver with Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon occupying the top two spots and Phillip Dorsett off to an excellent start as the No. 3 option. Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers is next on the depth chart, followed by wideout/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who’s seen little action outside of special teams.

New England also could add two bodies to that group in the coming weeks with injured veteran Cameron Meredith and first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry eligible to join the 53-man roster in Weeks 7 and 9, respectively.

Injuries are a concern for the Patriots’ receiving corps, however. Edelman has been limited in practice this week after leaving last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets with a chest injury and likely will be questionable for this weekend’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Gordon also got dinged up against the Jets but remained in the game.

The Patriots also worked out tight ends Ben Koyack, Gabe Holmes and Eric Tomlinson, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report those workouts. New England currently is carrying just two tight ends on its 53-man roster (Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse, both of whom are dealing with injuries) but is scheduled to get Ben Watson back from suspension next week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images