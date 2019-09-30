It might be a long time before we see Vontaze Burfict on a football field again.
The Oakland Raiders linebacker was ejected from Sunday’s game against Colts after delivering a vicious head-to-head hit on Jack Doyle. The Indianapolis tight did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.
As for the oft-suspended Burfict, he is facing a season-long ban for the hit, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
Check out this tweet:
That would represent the strictest discipline yet for Burfict, who received multiple fines and three suspensions during his seven-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In fact, the reported season-long suspension would be a first in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Is a season-long suspension a bit harsh? Absolutely.
However, Burfict has nobody to blame but himself for the position he’s in.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images