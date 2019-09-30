Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It might be a long time before we see Vontaze Burfict on a football field again.

The Oakland Raiders linebacker was ejected from Sunday’s game against Colts after delivering a vicious head-to-head hit on Jack Doyle. The Indianapolis tight did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

As for the oft-suspended Burfict, he is facing a season-long ban for the hit, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Check out this tweet:

Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his late conduct on field, per source. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 30, 2019

That would represent the strictest discipline yet for Burfict, who received multiple fines and three suspensions during his seven-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In fact, the reported season-long suspension would be a first in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If Vontaze Burfict is suspended for rest of season, as @mortreport reports, it would be the longest suspension for an on-field act in NFL history. Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for kicking, then stomping on Cowboys’ C Andre Gurode’s face. Gurode needed 30 stitches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

Is a season-long suspension a bit harsh? Absolutely.

However, Burfict has nobody to blame but himself for the position he’s in.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images