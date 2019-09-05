Just when you thought the Antonio Brown situation couldn’t get any weirder.
(Or, depending on your vantage point, any more laughable.)
The Raiders plan to suspend the star receiver after he got into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources. The incident occurred after Brown took to social media to criticize the Raiders, who fined him for for unexcused practice absences.
Brown, of course, stepped away multiple times during training camp and the preseason over issues with his helmet.
Yeah, it’s probably safe to say the Raiders regret making the trade with the Steelers, and subsequently giving Brown a raise. On the other side, you can bet the folks in Pittsburgh are having a field day with this news.
Unsurprisingly, news of Brown’s suspension brought all the jokes on Twitter.
