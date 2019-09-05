Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when you thought the Antonio Brown situation couldn’t get any weirder.

(Or, depending on your vantage point, any more laughable.)

The Raiders plan to suspend the star receiver after he got into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources. The incident occurred after Brown took to social media to criticize the Raiders, who fined him for for unexcused practice absences.

Brown, of course, stepped away multiple times during training camp and the preseason over issues with his helmet.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Yeah, it’s probably safe to say the Raiders regret making the trade with the Steelers, and subsequently giving Brown a raise. On the other side, you can bet the folks in Pittsburgh are having a field day with this news.

Unsurprisingly, news of Brown’s suspension brought all the jokes on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images