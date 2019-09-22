It could be a while until we see Antonio Brown back on the field.
Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus claims to already have been in contact “with a few teams that are interested” in picking up the wideout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus says NFL teams “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation,” per Schefter, before moving forward with any kind of deal.
Other league sources, however, believe Brown will remain on the sidelines until the NFL’s investigation is completed, per Schefter.
Brown lasted just 11 days on the New England Patriots.
