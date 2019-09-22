Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It could be a while until we see Antonio Brown back on the field.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus claims to already have been in contact “with a few teams that are interested” in picking up the wideout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus says NFL teams “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation,” per Schefter, before moving forward with any kind of deal.

Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said tonight he already has had communication “with a few teams that are interested” in his client and that “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Other league sources, however, believe Brown will remain on the sidelines until the NFL’s investigation is completed, per Schefter.

But while Antonio Brown’s agent said he had had communication “with a few teams that are interested” in his client, other people around the league believe that until the NFL’s investigation is resolved, a deal for the free-agent WR is not likely to happen. https://t.co/4KXKYNRIOw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Brown lasted just 11 days on the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images