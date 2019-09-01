Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a wild last few days in the NFL as teams around the league had to trim its rosters to 53.

The New England Patriots made plenty of headlines, from releasing wide receiver Deraryius Thomas to cutting ties with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. The 33-year-old signal-caller already was generating interest from teams around the league, but it appears one team in particular is “very interested.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Sunday the Indianapolis Colts have a keen interest in Hoyer.

A team very interested in QB Brian Hoyer right now ….the Indianapolis Colts per source — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 1, 2019

It certainly makes a lot of sense after the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck, leaving the Colts without a backup. The team does have Jacoby Brissett as its starter, and both he and Hoyer have worked under Tom Brady.

Only time will tell what Hoyer’s next move will be.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images