Tyreek Hill’s bizarre offseason didn’t prevent him from cashing in with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill and the Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal makes Hill one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

ProFootballTalk was the first to report the news Friday, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter following up shortly after. Schefter added that Hill’s new contract includes $35 million in guaranteed money.

It’s been a strange few months for Hill, whose status for the upcoming season was uncertain for a while as the NFL conducted an investigation regarding child abuse allegations involving his 3-year-old son. A disturbing audio recording featuring Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, discussing aggressive discipline of their child together was leaked in April, prompting the investigation, but the league ultimately decided in July not to suspend the All-Pro receiver.

That said, Hill remains a controversial figure, as he previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges in 2015 stemming from a December 2014 incident in which he punched and choked Espinal, who was his pregnant girlfriend at the time. Oklahoma State dismissed Hill from its football team, but the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hill has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his first three NFL seasons. He’s been named a First-Team All-Pro twice. The Chiefs now have the benefit of knowing he’ll be catching passes for them through the 2022 season, although there’s obviously some risk involved with the deal given his checkered past.

Hill was slated to earn a base salary of $1.965 million in the final year of his rookie contract. According to Rapoport, the new-money average of $18 million per season on Hill’s contract extension ties him for second-most among NFL receivers with Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns. Only New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas earns more annually ($19.25 million).

Hill is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he totaled 87 catches for 1,479 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns.

UPDATE (12:15 p.m. ET): It’s official. The Chiefs announced Hill’s contract extension Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images