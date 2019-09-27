Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derek Barnett likely will be punished by the NFL for his hit on Jamaal Williams on Thursday night, but it won’t be in the form of a suspension.

During the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ tilt with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Williams was wrapped up by one Eagle, and getting closed in on two others. Though it was clear Williams wasn’t going to make any more forward progress, that didn’t prevent Barnett from barreling in and putting his upper body straight into Williams’ head.

Williams remained on the ground for a while after the hit, having to get stretchered off and sent to the hospital.

Many figured a suspension would be on the horizon for Barnett, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter threw cold water on that Thursday morning, explaining why Barnett likely won’t be suspended.

Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett is unlikely to be suspended for his hit last night on Packers’ RB Jamal Williams, per source. Barnett could be fined, but he likely will be spared a suspension because at the last moment, he turned and hit Williams with his shoulder. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2019

Debatable, but OK.

