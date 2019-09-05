The 2019 NFL season is upon us, and for bettors it means it’s time to open up the wallet.
Soldier Field will play host to the league’s season opener, as the Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers, with Chicago pegged as three-point betting favorites.
Other lines of note include the Philadelphia Eagles as whopping 10-point favorites over the Washington Redskins and the New Orleans Saints as a seven-point home favorite against the retooled Houston Texans.
Here are the betting lines and point totals for Week 1, via Odds Shark.
Kickoff for Packers vs. Bears is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images