The 2019 NFL season is upon us, and for bettors it means it’s time to open up the wallet.

Soldier Field will play host to the league’s season opener, as the Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers, with Chicago pegged as three-point betting favorites.

Other lines of note include the Philadelphia Eagles as whopping 10-point favorites over the Washington Redskins and the New Orleans Saints as a seven-point home favorite against the retooled Houston Texans.

Here are the betting lines and point totals for Week 1, via Odds Shark.

NFL Week 1 lines (Bovada): GB @ CHI -3

ATL @ MIN -4

BAL @ MIA +7

BUF @ NYJ -3

KC @ JAX +3.5

LAR @ CAR +3

TEN @ CLE -5.5

WAS @ PHI -10

CIN @ SEA -9.5

IND @ LAC -6.5

DET @ ARI +2.5

NYG @ DAL -7.5

SF @ TB Pick 'em

PIT @ NE -6

HOU @ NO -7

DEN @ OAK +1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 4, 2019

NFL Week 1 totals (Bovada): GB @ CHI 46.5

ATL @ MIN 48

BAL @ MIA 37.5

BUF @ NYJ 41

KC @ JAX 52

LAR @ CAR 49.5

TEN @ CLE 45.5

WAS @ PHI 45.5

CIN @ SEA 44

IND @ LAC 45

DET @ ARI 47

NYG @ DAL 45

SF @ TB 51

PIT @ NE 49.5

HOU @ NO 52.5

DEN @ OAK 43 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 4, 2019

Kickoff for Packers vs. Bears is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images