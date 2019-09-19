Well. This is something we haven’t seen in a very long time.

The NFL season is only two weeks old, but Week 3 is giving us not one but two games with betting lines currently three touchdowns or higher. The New England Patriots are 22.5-point favorites at home against the banged-up New York Jets, while the Dallas Cowboys will host the hapless Miami Dolphins as 21-point favorites. According to the Action Network, this is the first time two teams have been favored by that many points in the same week since at least 1993, and ESPN Stats & Info says it hasn’t happened since the strike-shortened season in 1987.

In fact, the Action Network points out only seven games since 1993 have closed with a spread of 20 points or higher. The favorite has won all of those games but only covered once — something to keep in mind with your picks this week.

Speaking of picks, NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian are back to make their selections.

Here’s how they fared last week.

Mike Cole: 9-7 (18-13-1)

Ricky Doyle: 8-8 (16-15-1)

Andre Khatchaturian: 9-7 (18-13-1)

Here are their Week 3 picks.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

(-1.5) Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mike: Jaguars. Marcus Mariota has been sacked eight times already … think he misses Taylor Lewan by now? Thursday night game, low total (39), in the division … all signs pointing toward the home team and the points.

Andre: Titans. Tennessee leads the league in turnover differential and they’ve yet to allow a turnover. Jacksonville is 27th in turnover differential and they’ve yet to force a turnover. Marcus Mariota appears to not be phased by pressure and he’s not making mistakes this season. According to PFF, he is 11-of-14 with a 142.6 passer rating under pressure. I also like the experienced Mariota over rookie Gardner Minshew in a short week situation.



SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Denver Broncos at (-7.5) Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Broncos. The Packers’ offense is very much a work in progress, and starting the season against defenses like Chicago, Minnesota and now Denver hasn’t helped. Packers find a way to win a low-scoring, tight game.

Andre: Broncos. Too many points. The Packers are 30th in yards per play and have also struggled stopping the run as they’ve allowed the third-most rushing yards per carry. Denver is first in average drive time, 7th in average drive start against and 5th in average drive start.



Detroit Lions at (-7) Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Lions. The Eagles will be without a pair of starting defensive tackles (Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan) and likely a pair of starting receivers (Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson). Not ideal against a running attack looking to get going and a secondary headlined by All-Pro Darius Slay.

Andre: Eagles. Detroit got plenty of breaks in Week 2 as the Chargers literally gave the Lions the game in the second half. This is also a team that allowed the Cardinals to come back from a large deficit against a rookie quarterback. Neither team runs the ball efficiently and I trust Carson Wentz over Matthew Stafford, especially at home.



Baltimore Ravens at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Mike: Ravens. Baltimore played KC close last year — losing by three in overtime — and this team looks better, at least offensively. The Ravens’ offense hasn’t really been tested, but they should be able to run the ball on a Chiefs offense that doesn’t look a whole lot better than last year.

Andre: Ravens. The Chiefs have struggled with rush defense ever since last year. They finished last in yards allowed per carry last season and they’re allowing six yards per carry this year. Baltimore is still very much a rushing team (first in rush attempts, first in rushing yards and third in yards per carry). The Ravens are second in yards per play differential. The Ravens also have the most QB hits this year.



Cincinnati Bengals at (-6) Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bills. Pass protection has been a bit of an issue for the Bengals this year (nine sacks allowed), and a trip to Orchard Park — in the Bills’ home opener, no less — is unlikely to fix that. The Bills racked up 14 sacks at home last year, going .500 at The Ralph.

Andre: Bills. The Bengals have a grand total of 59 rushing yards this season. There are four NFL teams whose longest run this year is greater than that number. I can’t imagine the Bengals succeeding in the run game against Buffalo’s defense and this will put a lot of pressure on Andy Dalton to throw the ball more. Also, Cincinnati allows nearly 7 yards per play — the second worst mark in the league.



Atlanta Falcons at (-2) Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Mike: Colts. The Falcons have committed the fifth-most penalties, second-most turnovers and have the eighth-worst third-down offense through two weeks. Indy is just a better, more-disciplined team at the moment, especially being home, although the Darius Leonard injury is something to keep an eye on as Sunday approaches.

Andre: Colts. These aren’t your father’s Colts. They thrive on defense and in the run game instead of the passing game. They have the 6th best pass rush and 3rd best run block according to Pro Football Focus. The Colts will control the line of scrimmage and when Matt Ryan is pressured this year, he has a passer rating of 39 with just one touchdown and four picks.



Oakland Raiders at (-8) Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. When Mike Zimmer is favored by seven points or more, he’s 6-1 straight-up, winning those games by an average of 18 points. After Kirk Cousins’ putrid performance last week, the Vikings will get back to the ground game, and they are 5-1-1 ATS when rushing the ball at least 25 times the last two seasons.

Andre: Vikings. I’ve spent the last two weeks dumping on Dalvin Cook and he’s responded by leading the league in rushing and he’s done so while going up against a couple of solid defenses in Atlanta and Green Bay. Minnesota is sixth in yards per play differential and as long as Cook continues to run well, there will be less pressure on Kirk Cousins to throw.



New York Jets at (-22.5) at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Mike: Patriots. The Jets just scored three points at home against Cleveland. Now, they have to go on the road on a short week with a no-name quarterback to face a Patriots team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown since January. It’s hard to see where or how they score.

Andre: Patriots. Bad news for Luke Falk: Quarterbacks with fewer than 20 games of experience are 3-10 ATS and 0-13 SU against New England with 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions since the start of the 2016 season (playoffs included). The only quarterbacks to cover the spread? Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen — all of whom are slightly better than Mr. Falk.



Miami Dolphins at (-21.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Mike: Dolphins. The Cowboys have opened the season with a pair of important divisional games, and a big matchup with the Saints looms next week. Not saying this is a trap game, but Dallas might just look to get in and get out without too much hassle.

Andre: Dolphins. When Dallas gets ahead by a couple touchdowns, they’ll probably stick to the running game and let the clock wind down. Dallas is also 12-17-1 when favored at home in their last 30 home games and they’ve never been double-digit favorites during that span let alone 20-plus point favorites.



New York Giants (-6.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Bucs. Credit where it’s due: Todd Bowles has done a very nice job with the Tampa Bay defense, a unit which definitely needed the help. The Bucs have been stout against the run, too, slowing down both San Francisco and Carolina, two teams who can move it on the ground. They *should* be able to slow Saquon Barkley enough to put the pressure on rookie QB Daniel Jones.

Andre: Giants. The Bucs should never be favored by more than a touchdown. The Giants don’t have a single interception this year, but that’ll change on Sunday thanks to Jameis Winston’s propensity to throw the ball to the other team. The G-Men should force some turnovers and give Jones some good field position. The Giants average more than 7.5 yards per carry thanks to Saquon Barkley and they should be able to kill some clock.



(-2.5) Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Cardinals. As long as Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t give away a bunch of points down by the goal line again, he should be looking at his first win as an NFL head coach.

Andre: Cardinals. Even if Cam Newton plays, a banged-up Newton isn’t much better than Kyle Allen. Newton suffered a shoulder injury in October of last year and he’s lost his last 8 starts and thrown 10 interceptions in the process.



New Orleans Saints at (-4) Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Seahawks. Obviously, the quarterback thing gets a lot of attention here, but the Saints having to play two consecutive road games — including this one in a raucous atmosphere — is a tough draw. Not having Drew Brees’ intangibles might really hurt in this spot.

Andre: Seahawks. The Saints faced the Texans a couple of weeks ago and the Texans are kind of similar to the Seahawks in that they both have questionable offensive lines with great quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet. The Saints would’ve lost that game if it wasn’t for some Drew Brees heroics. The Saints are also allowing 5.6 yards per carry. Seattle should be successful running the ball, take pressure off Russell Wilson and use their home crowd to faze Teddy Bridgewater.



Houston Texans at (-4) Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. Hate taking the Chargers right now, as they have been decimated by injuries. But it’s been two weeks, and we haven’t seen any evidence Houston is going to be able to protect Deshaun Watson, and a matchup with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram is unlikely to change that.

Andre: Chargers. The Texans allow six yards per carry and are 31st in rush defense according to PFF. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson should be able to go off. The Chargers are fourth in yards per play differential and they should be able to put pressure on Deshaun Watson. The Texans have allowed the most sacks in the first two weeks.



Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Steelers. The line moved five or six points after Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out, and that feels a little too high. The 49ers don’t have left tackle Joe Staley, as rushing the passer is one of the few things the Steelers do well defensively.

Andre: 49ers. San Francisco is third in yards-per-play differential and Pittsburgh is 28th. James Conner is averaging just 2.6 yards per carry, so it might be a tough day for Mason Rudolph, who will be going up against a tough secondary that has the third-best grade in terms of coverage defense on PFF. Ahkello Harrington and Richard Sherman have two picks between them and have allowed just 10 combined receptions on 21 total targets.



(-3) Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Rams. Sean McVay will have his team ready to play, and I’m not sure I can say the same for Freddie Kitchens. McVay is 6-1 ATS when his team has a rest advantage (Cleveland played Monday night) and 14-1 straight-up when the Rams win the turnover battle. LA has also only allowed one “explosive” pass play this season, which is how the Browns have gotten a lot of their offense so far.

Andre: Rams. The Browns are going to be a team that will beat bad teams, but struggle against good ones. L.A.’s corners are great this year. According to PFF, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have allowed a combined 76 yards and 17 yards after the catch. I’m not sold on the Browns yet, who beat a bad team with a third-string quarterback on Monday night.



MONDAY, SEPT. 23

(-4) Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m.

Mike: Bears. It’s been tough sledding for Chicago so far this year, but only three teams have allowed more points per play this season than Washington. This should be a good place for Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense to get right.

Andre: Bears. Chicago has started off the season against some really tough defenses. Now they go up against Washington, who has allowed the fourth-most yards per play. The Bears only allow 4.4 yards per play — the best mark in the NFC.



