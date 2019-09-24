Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived, and seven undefeated teams still remain.

And as opposed to Weeks 2 and 3, there are very few lopsided betting lines this time around. The Los Angeles Chargers are the biggest favorite, owning a whopping 16.5-point spread in their road date against the Miami Dolphins. The only other double-digit line is in Los Angeles, where the Rams are 10-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New England Patriots will face a division rival and fellow 3-0 squad in the Buffalo Bills as 7.5-point road favorites.

Here are the betting lines for Week 4.

NFL Week 4 lines (Bovada): PHI @ GB -5

CAR @ HOU -5

CLE @ BAL -7

KC @ DET +6.5

LAC @ MIA +16.5

NE @ BUF +7.5

OAK @ IND -7

TEN @ ATL -4

WAS @ NYG -3

SEA @ ARI +5

TB @ LAR -10

JAX @ DEN -3

MIN @ CHI -3

DAL @ NO +3

CIN @ PIT -4 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 24, 2019

Week 4 will kick off Thursday with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images