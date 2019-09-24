Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived, and seven undefeated teams still remain.
And as opposed to Weeks 2 and 3, there are very few lopsided betting lines this time around. The Los Angeles Chargers are the biggest favorite, owning a whopping 16.5-point spread in their road date against the Miami Dolphins. The only other double-digit line is in Los Angeles, where the Rams are 10-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The New England Patriots will face a division rival and fellow 3-0 squad in the Buffalo Bills as 7.5-point road favorites.
Here are the betting lines for Week 4.
Week 4 will kick off Thursday with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images