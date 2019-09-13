Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be sleeping a lot easier tonight.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and restricted free agent forward Mitch Marner have agreed to a new six-year contract with an average annual value of $10.893 million, according to multiple reports.

The deal ends a months-long negotiating process between the Leafs and the most notable RFA on the board this offseason. Rumors have been swirling dating back to last season that Marner was a prime target for an offer sheet and negotiations at times seemed at a stand still given the Leafs’ cap situation with John Taveres ($11 million per season) and Auston Matthews ($11.6 million per season) already on the books.

Marner, 22, is coming off a monster campaign that saw him score 26 goals with 94 points to lead the Leafs in scoring for the second consectuive season. He scored two goals with two assists over seven games as Toronto fell to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We’ll also take this opportunity to point out that David Pastrnak, 23, signed a six-year, $40 million deal in 2017.

