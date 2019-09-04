Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears one of most recognizable faces on NBC Sports’ NHL broadcasts is getting demoted.

Pierre McGuire reportedly is no longer part of the network’s top hockey broadcast team, according to The Athletic’s Rick Carpiniello, who cites an “impeccable” source. Brian Boucher will join Mike “Doc” Emrick and Eddie Olczyk on NBC’s No. 1 hockey team.

Per impeccable source, Pierre McGuire has been removed from NBC Sports' No. 1 hockey team, to be replaced by Brian Boucher. — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) September 4, 2019

McGuire reportedly will still do games for NBC, per Carpiniello — just not with Emrick and Olczyk.

Regarding the previous tweet, Pierre McGuire is still going to be doing games for NBC. But Brian Boucher will be on the No. 1 team with Doc Emrick and Eddie Olczyk — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) September 4, 2019

The 58-year-old color commentator has been with NBC since 2006.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images