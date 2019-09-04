It appears one of most recognizable faces on NBC Sports’ NHL broadcasts is getting demoted.
Pierre McGuire reportedly is no longer part of the network’s top hockey broadcast team, according to The Athletic’s Rick Carpiniello, who cites an “impeccable” source. Brian Boucher will join Mike “Doc” Emrick and Eddie Olczyk on NBC’s No. 1 hockey team.
McGuire reportedly will still do games for NBC, per Carpiniello — just not with Emrick and Olczyk.
The 58-year-old color commentator has been with NBC since 2006.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images