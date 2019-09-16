Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL and NHLPA (for now) are in the same boat.

There had been recent talk about the NHLPA potentially reopening the current collective bargaining agreement at the conclusion of the upcoming 2019-20 season, risking yet another lockout. But that decision was declined Monday, meaning the current CBA will stay put until it expires following the 2021-22 year.

“While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season,” NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said in a statement released Monday. “We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue.”

The NHLPA announced today that the Executive Board has declined to reopen the CBA with the NHL following the 2019-20 season. The current CBA remains in effect through the 2021-22 season. The NHLPA advised the League of its decision earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IdZZT9HXL7 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) September 16, 2019

Deciding to not reopen means NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will avoid (for the time being) his fourth lockout since being named commissioner. The most recent lockout came during the 2012-13 season with both sides coming to an agreement Jan. 12, 2013. The season lasted just 48 games.

There hasn’t been a lost season in 15 years when the 2004-05 season was a total loss.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images