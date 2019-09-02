Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when Nick Wright said he wouldn’t be “foolish” and doubt the New England Patriots?

Well, it didn’t last very long.

During Monday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “First Thing’s First,” Wright said he had a “real reason to get against” New England. No, it’s not Tom Brady’s age, or how Josh Gordon will perform in his first regular-season game in eight months, it’s because of another AFC team.

“The real reason to bet against the Patriots has nothing to do with the Patriots and everything to do with the team they’d have to go through,” Wright said. “The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the AFC this year, and the best team in the NFL this year.”

"The real reason to bet against the Patriots has nothing to do with the Patriots and everything to do with the team they'd have to go through. The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the AFC this year, and the best team in the NFL this year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/uW1Uuc5TTI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 2, 2019

Sounds like he’s doubting the Patriots a bit.

Wright on July 21 said, “But are they the favorites in the AFC? They’re certainly right there, because at this point the history and the repeated success is unquestionable.”

The unofficial Patriots’ “hater of the year” probably isn’t anywhere close to done hating on the Patriots, and may already be the front-runner for to win “hater of the year” two straight times.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images