We’re only three weeks into the 2019 NFL season, and the Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady debate already is dominating the airwaves.

(At least it gives us a break from the Brady-Aaron Rodgers debate, right?)

Anyway, both quarterbacks have led their respective teams to 3-0 starts, and neither has thrown an interception. Mahomes does hold the edge in most statistical categories, but he and Brady nevertheless both have played exceptionally well through three games.

Alas, people like FS1 bozo Nick Wright — an unabashed Kansas City Chiefs fan — seem adamant on comparing Mahomes to the 42-year-old New England Patriots signal-caller.

“Let’s not lie about who has been the best QB in football this year,” Wright said during Wednesday’s “First Things First” episode.

Check out this tweet:

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes this season:

Rating: Brady – 4th, Mahomes – 1st

Yards: Brady – 7th, Mahomes – 1st

TDs: Brady – 4th, Mahomes – 1st

Yards per attempt: Brady – 5th, Mahomes – 1st "Let's not lie about who has been the best QB in football this year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/L48ecZlqXJ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 25, 2019

Are you ready for a full season of this?

Didn’t think so.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images