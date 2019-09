Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has got some skills beyond the ice.

The Boston Bruins winger joined the New England Revolution for practice at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and the 23-year-old Czechian did not disappoint. NESN’s Courtney Cox details Pasta’s soccer exploits in the NISSAN Social Drive.

Watch the video above to see what else is in today’s NISSAN Social Drive.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports