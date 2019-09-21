It’ll be a battle of contenders Saturday night as two college powerhouses go at it in Athens, Ga.
Seventh-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish is set to travel to Sanford Stadium to take on the 3rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Notre Dame and Georgia both come into this game undefeated, with the Fighting Irish handing Louisville and New Mexico losses. Georgia, meanwhile, has destroyed Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State to start off 3-0. This is one of the biggest games of the season thus far, with both teams trying to stay firmly in College Football Playoff hunt.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Notre Dame-Georgia game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EST
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images