The first full week of college football comes to a close Monday night as Notre Dame pays Louisville a visit at Cardinal Stadium.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a historic undefeated regular season that punched their ticket to their first College Football Playoff. But it ended with a heartbreaking loss to eventual champion Clemson.
Louisville, on the other hand, is rebuilding after a 2-10 year. New head coach Scott Satterfield will make his debut for the Cardinals as he looks to lead his team to victory.
Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville:
Start Time: Monday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
