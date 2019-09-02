Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now Novak Djokovic knows how Andrew Luck felt.

Djokovic, the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world, was booed Sunday night when a left shoulder injury forced him to retire from his fourth-round match in the U.S. Open. His decision to bow out allowed Stan Wawrinka to advance to the quarterfinals.

Despite his success on the court, Djokovic has yet to receive the level of adulation given to rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and judging by the reaction of the spectators in New York, this won’t help his cause with fans.

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was battling a left shoulder injury, retires in the third set of his match with Stan Wawrinka. Wawrinka advances to the quarterfinals. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/WXbhxo712E — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2019

The defending champion’s trainer repeatedly needed to massage Djokovic’s shoulder to get him through his second-round match last week, and although he said the pain had subsided by Friday’s third-round match, he clearly never got back to 100 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images