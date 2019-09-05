Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

O.J. Simpson is out here giving Antonio Brown life advice.

The Hall of Fame running back implores the Oakland Raiders wide receiver to mend his relationship with the team and return to the field as soon as possible. Simpson used Twitter on Tuesday to make his fantasy-football based plea to Brown just hours after reports of an impending suspension emerged in the media.

“Antonio Brown, what’s going on?” Simpson asked. “What’s going on with my fantasy team? I drafted Andrew Luck, and 20 minutes later he retired. I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game. … we’re all counting on you. Enough buddy.

“You knew you were going to get fined. Every guy that holds out gets fined. And you also know that communications in the locker room stays in the locker room. … The only people you’re making happy right now are the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

“Look, man. Play ball. Cash them big-a– checks that you’re getting and stop with all this drama.”

Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock reportedly had a heated altercation Wednesday over the player’s use of social media to publicize a fine the team levied against him.

The blowup only fueled rumors claiming the team might part ways with Brown, just months after it acquired from the Steelers in a trade and signed him to a lucrative contract extension.

Simpson’s reaction to reports of Brown’s fall-out with the Raiders is only one of many we’ve seen on Twitter, but none have come from such a high-profile and vilified source.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images