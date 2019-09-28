Two of college football’s most respected programs go at it on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.
The Fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to travel to Memorial Stadium to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Ohio State heads into the game undefeated at 4-0, while Nebraska currently sits at 3-1 on its young season. The Buckeyes have handled their four opponents to this point, beating Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati, Indiana and most recently Miami of Ohio. The Cornhuskers have defeated South Alabama, Northern Illinois and Illinois while dropping their lone loss to Colorado in overtime.
Nebraska is looking to play spoiler for Ohio State as the Buckeyes continue their pursuit for the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Ohio State-Nebraska game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images