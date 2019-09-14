No. 5 Oklahoma is looking to climb to 3-0 this season, and they get to face a reeling UCLA squad.
The Sooners, after dispatching Houston and South Dakota, will travel to California to take on a winless Bruins squad.
UCLA has dropped decisions to Cincinnati and San Diego State, the latter of which was at home. With that in mind, an upset victory for the Bruins certainly would send shockwaves through college football.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Oklahoma-UCLA game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images