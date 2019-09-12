It was a record we all knew was coming, and quite frankly didn’t stand a chance of surviving the season.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar clubbed home run No. 6,106 in Major League Baseball this season, setting the single-season record.
It was no cheap shot, either. Take a look:
Honestly, not all that much a big deal, but … it’s pretty funny when you think about the record getting broken by an Oriole.
Of course, Baltimore has shattered the record for home runs allowed in a single season, sitting at 279 long balls allowed entering Wednesday. So, there was a pretty decent chance the MLB single-season record would come at the hands of an Orioles pitcher. But alas, the O’s get the W in this regard.
It’s the little things.
