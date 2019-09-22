Will the Arizona Cardinals’ young guns heap more misery on the Carolina Panthers?
The teams will play Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium in an NFL Week 3 game. The Panthers will rely on their impressive defense to contain a Cardinals offense rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has led with aplomb in his first two career games. If Carolina fails to do so, it likely will fall to 0-3, while Arizona will improve to 2-0-1.
Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals.
When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images