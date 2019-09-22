Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Arizona Cardinals’ young guns heap more misery on the Carolina Panthers?

The teams will play Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium in an NFL Week 3 game. The Panthers will rely on their impressive defense to contain a Cardinals offense rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has led with aplomb in his first two career games. If Carolina fails to do so, it likely will fall to 0-3, while Arizona will improve to 2-0-1.

Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images