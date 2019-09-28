Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The heart and soul of the Boston Bruins returns to action Saturday afternoon.

Patrice Bergeron likely will make his preseason debut against the Chicago Blackhawks after recovering from a groin injury. The Bruins included the 34-year-old center on their roster for the game, and there’s a good chance he’ll see his first game action since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Having number 37 back in the lineup gives the Black and Gold more of their core unit heading into the season. Bergeron enjoyed a career year in 2018-19, totaling 32 goals and 79 points, both career highs, in just 65 games.

Bergeron will look to use his first preseason game to be ready for the Bruins’ regular season opener against the Dallas Stars.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images