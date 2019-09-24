Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Chung is one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the NFL, and even he had a difficult time with the tough customer who came through Gillette Stadium this past Sunday.

While Le’Veon Bell didn’t stuff the stat sheet against the Patriots — 18 carries for 35 yards; four catches for 28 yards — he still made for a taxing afternoon for New England’s defense. Just ask Chung, who tipped his cap to the star running back Monday following the Patriots’ 30-14 win.

Bell himself took to social media after the Week 3 clash, but with a much different kind of post. The three-time Pro Bowl selection delivered a message to the Jets’ doubters, telling them to “enjoy it for now” before Gang Green begins to turn things around.

Unfortunately for Chung, it won’t be terribly long until he faces another grueling matchup with Bell. The Patriots and Jets will square off in a “Monday Night Football” showdown Oct. 21 at MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images