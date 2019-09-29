Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things can get messy when NFL stars start interacting on social media. Just look at Antonio Brown and Eric Weddle.

And then there are people like Patrick Chung and Le’Veon Bell, two men apparently capable of using social media as a platform for sharing that love.

After the New England Patriots’ victory over the New York Jets last week, Chung took to Instagram show respect for Bell, one of the NFL’s greatest running backs. And, well, Bell returned the favor Saturday night.

Take a look:

Respect your game too bro @PatrickChung23 🙌🏾🙌🏾 keep ballin pic.twitter.com/CWj4hRfTyn — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 28, 2019

Golf clap.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images