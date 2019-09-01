Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several New England Patriots players received new jersey numbers Sunday following the final round of roster cuts.

Next to linebacker Jamie Collins’ name, however, were three letters: TBD.

Collins, who wore No. 8 throughout the preseason, evidently has yet to settle on a new number. He’s worn Nos. 91 and 51 during his NFL career, but those currently belong to defensive end Deatrich Wise and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, respectively.

NFL linebackers must wear numbers in the 40s, 50s or 90s, so Collins will need to make a decision — or work out some sort of deal with Wise or Bentley — before next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Numbers currently available for Jamie Collins: 41, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 58, 59, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2019

The list of Patriots players who did receive new digits following the finalization of New England’s initial 53-man roster included rookie wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski.

Harry switched from No. 8 to No. 15 (the same number he has in his Twitter handle) and Olszewski changed from No. 9 to No. 80, which previously belonged to the likes of Danny Amendola and Troy Brown. Tight end Stephen Anderson wore No. 80 this summer, but he was released during final cuts. Dontrelle Inman, who wore No. 15 in camp, was released weeks ago.

Wideout Cameron Meredith, who has yet to practice as he recovers from a knee injury, will wear No. 19 after being assigned the temporary No. 1 upon his arrival. Meredith will begin the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and will be eligible to play in Week 7.

Here’s the full list of new jersey numbers:

#Patriots jersey number updates ⤵️ N'Keal Harry – 15

Gunner Olszewski – 80

Russell Bodine – 66

Korey Cunningham – 74

Jermaine Eluemunor – 65

Cameron Meredith – 19

Yodny Cajuste – 63

Jamie Collins – TBD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images