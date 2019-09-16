Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots’ defense has looked absolutely stellar in the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season.

After putting up some impressive numbers in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England’s defense ran circles around the Dolphins in Week 2. With four interceptions and two touchdowns against Miami, there was no stopping the defense from steamrolling the ‘fins.

