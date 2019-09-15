Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots running back Brandon Bolden didn’t make the trip to Miami with the rest of his teammates for New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Dolphins.

Bolden was declared out for Sunday’s game on Saturday afternoon. Based on pregame warmups, it appears cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, guard Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive end Deatrich Wise could be healthy scratches.

If that’s the case, the Patriots’ final deactivation likely will come down to one of their offensive tackles, Marcus Cannon (questionable with a shoulder injury), Korey Cunningham or Jermaine Eluemunor. Cannon worked out early as a game-time decision.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James White are expected to play, as both players made the trip to Miami. Brown is new to the Patriots, and White’s wife is pregnant and expecting soon.

Williams and Harris, both rookies, were healthy scratches in Week 1. Meyers played in Week 1 and caught one pass, but his role likely will be taken over by Brown. The Patriots likely figure they need more offensive tackle depth over Eluemunor given Cannon’s injury.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy were inactive last week. They are likely to suit up in Week 2.

We’ll keep this post updated when inactives become official at 11:30 a.m. ET.

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): Cannon is the final inactive, joining Bolden, Meyers, Harris, Williams, Eluemunor and Wise. Brown is playing.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images