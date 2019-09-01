Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots players who made the initial 53-man roster are safe … for now.

The Patriots didn’t claim any players waived Saturday on the initial noon wire. That keeps the initial 53-man roster intact.

The Patriots had four players, wide receiver Braxton Berrios (New York Jets), outside linebacker Trent Harris, cornerback Ken Webster (Miami Dolphins) and fullback Andrew Beck (Denver Broncos), claimed off waivers by other teams.

More players will be waived Sunday at 4 p.m. ET to make room for those claimed at noon. Players waived Sunday at 4 p.m. can be claimed Monday at 4 p.m.

So, players at the bottom of the Patriots’ roster still can’t sleep soundly for at least one more night. The Patriots also reportedly are expected to re-sign wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The Patriots likely will place a player on injured reserve to make room for him.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images