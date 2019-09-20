Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicole Gavin probably has the best Bill Belichick tattoo.

The Massachusetts woman and die-hard New England Patriots fan commissioned an amazing tattoo of the Patriots head coach’s face earlier this month in celebration of the concept of “genuis.” Taunton, Mass., artist Ryan Jones inked the Belichick tattoo on Gavin’s leg, where it features next to the face of Albert Einstein.

“He’s (Belichick) a smart guy and I’ve read a couple things about him,” Gavin said. “He bases all of his coaching on this book called ‘The Art of War’ by Sun Tzu. He is just a genius.”

Gavin originally wanted to ink the Belichick tattoo prior to Super Bowl LIII, but a scheduling conflict prevented her from doing so at the time. After a delay of seven-plus months, she enlisted Jones to work his magic on Sept. 8, the day the Patriots unfurled their sixth Super Bowl banner and opened their 2019 regular season slate at Gillette Stadium. Jones spent six-and-a-half hours on the Belichick tattoo, which is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Patriots fan gets tattoo of Bill Belichick on her shin https://t.co/gWkZTfFxq7 pic.twitter.com/YPdZ5qrvhF — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 19, 2019

Even Belichick would be proud of such a job well done.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell-/USA TODAY Sports Images