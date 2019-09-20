Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could be without their three beefiest skill-position players this Sunday.

Fullback James Develin (neck) officially has been ruled out for the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, and both of the team’s tight ends — Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo — are listed as questionable.

LaCosse missed practice Friday with an ankle injury. Izzo was limited with a calf ailment, appearing on the Patriots’ injury report for the first time this season.

Given how important the fullback position is to the Patriots’ offense — Develin has played in every game since 2015 and has averaged 25 offensive snaps per game over the last two season — the team could opt to promote Jakob Johnson from its practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. New England currently has one spot on its 53-man roster after releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and edge rusher Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) also are listed as questionable. Cannon tested his injured shoulder before last week’s win in Miami before being ruled out. Calhoun did not practice this week for undisclosed reasons.

Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Brandon Bolden both were removed from the injury report Friday. Brady was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury, and Bolden sat out last week’s game with a hamstring issue.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images