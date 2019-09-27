Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seven New England Patriots players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, including wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman exited last week’s win over the New York Jets with a chest injury but participated in all three practices this week, albeit on a limited basis.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Nate Ebner (groin) also are questionable.

The Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster at Friday’s practice, with Newhouse returning after sitting out Thursday’s session.

Here’s a look at the Bills’ final injury report:

Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/Kw1m0eBnl7 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 27, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images