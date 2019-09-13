Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — After being limited in practice all week, New England Patriots starting right tackle Marcus Cannon is questionable to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

QUESTIONABLE

RB Brandon Bolden, hamstring (limited participation)

OT Marcus Cannon, shoulder (limited participation)

TE Matt LaCosse, ankle (limited participation)

The Patriots haven’t ruled anyone out or doubtful for Sunday’s game. We’ll receive another update Saturday at 8 p.m. if any players didn’t make the trip to Miami.

LaCosse was active in Week 1 but didn’t play. Cannon left the Patriots’ win over the Steelers with his shoulder injury. It’s unclear when Bolden hurt his hammy.

If Cannon can’t play Sunday, then Korey Cunningham, Marshall Newhouse or Joe Thuney would start in his place.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images