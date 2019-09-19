Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quarterback Tom Brady remained limited in practice Thursday ahead of the New England Patriots’ matchup with the New York Jets this Sunday.

Brady is dealing with a calf injury, according to the team’s injury report. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) were limited, as well, for the second consecutive day.

Running back Brandon Bolden has been a full participant this week after missing last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury.

Fullback James Develin (neck) and edge rusher Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) both sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Jets’ injury report featured 12 players.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (illness), linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin), Jordan Jenkins (calf), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) all missed practice Thursday.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon (ankle/hamstring), defensive lineman Steve McCleldon (hip), safety Rontez Miles (hip), cornerback Brian Poole (groin) and offensive lineman Brian Winters (shoulder) were limited.

