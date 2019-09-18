Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Wynn’s NFL career is off to a bumpy start.

After getting selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Wynn missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury sustained during the preseason. He came back for Year 2 and was expected to be the left tackle, a role that he filled well up until getting hurt during the New England Patriots’ thumping of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After an MRI was done on his toe, it was determined he would be placed on injured reserve.

It was another tough break for a player that has shown plenty of promise. But on Wednesday morning, Wynn shared a message on Twitter.

Life is always allowed to throw curve balls at you. The best thing you can do is change your swing to adapt to the way the ball is being thrown. Sooner or later, you’re going to hit that ball. #LFG #WinWithWynnWednesday — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) September 18, 2019

The Patriots have plenty of options to fill the void left by the 22-year-old, who will be eligible to return later this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images